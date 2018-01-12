Sensex ends at new high of 34,592; Nifty at record 10,681

New Delhi: Stock markets scaled fresh all-time peaks in the closing trade on Friday, propelled by financials and energy stocks, as investors awaited the monthly inflation data for clues on the central bank`s monetary policy.

The BSE Sensex rose 88.90 points to end at new high of 34,592.39 while the NSE Nifty jumped up 30.05 points to record 10,681.25.

The key indices -- which opened at fresh levels on Friday -- had slipped into the negative territory on a sudden sell-off on account of an unprecedented event in which four senior judges of the Supreme Court met the media to complain that the administration of the country`s top court was not in order in the midsession trade.

This was the sixth weekly gain in a row for the benchmarks. During the week, the Sensex gained 438.54 points, or 1.28 percent, while the Nifty rose 122.40 points, or 1.15 percent.

TCS slipped 0.56 percent after the IT major yesterday reported a 3.6 percent drop in net profit for the December quarter at Rs 6,531 crore.

However, Infosys, which announced its results after market hours today, posted a 38.3 percent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,129 crore for the October- December quarter of 2017-18.

In the Sensex kitty, private lender ICICI Bank emerged as the best performer with a rise of 2.63 percent, followed by Maruti Suzuki at 1.27 percent.

Other prominent gainers included ONGC, RIL, Dr Reddy's, HDFC Ltd, L&T, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors and M&M, rising by up to 1.26 percent.

Sector-wise, the upmove was driven by oil and gas (up 0.69 percent), banking (0.50 percent), capital goods (0.48 percent), metal (0.45 percent), auto (0.28 percent), teck (0.14 percent), infrastructure (0.14 percent) and IT (0.03 percent).

