Sensex ends at new life-time high of 34,153; Nifty crosses 10,550

New Delhi: The stock markets closed at record high on Friday on positive trend seen in the Asian markets after the Dow Industrials on the Wall Street broke above the 25,000 level for the first time overnight.

BSE Sensex soared184.21 points to close 34,153.85 while the NSE Nifty was up 54.05 points to new high of 10,558.85.

Buying activity was seen in telecom, consumer durables, realty, metal and banking stocks amid continuous foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share Sensex, after opening on a strong footing, continued its upward march to hit an all-time high of 34,188.85, breaking its previous (intra-day) record of 34,137.97 hit on December 27.

It lost some ground on profit-booking, before finally ending 184.21 points, or 0.54 percent higher at 34,153.85, smashing its previous record close of 34,056.83 reached on December 29 last year.

The gauge had gained 176.26 points in the previous session.

The NSE Nifty also hit a record intra-day high of 10,566.10 and closed at 10,558.85, up 54.05 points, or 0.51 percent.

It bettered its previous closing high of 10,531.50 reached on December 26 last year.

This was the fifth straight week of gains for the markets. During the first week of 2018, the Sensex notched up a rise of 97.02 points, or 0.28 percent. The Nifty gained 28.15 points, or 0.26 percent.