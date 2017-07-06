close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sensex ends at new record high on earnings hopes, Fed minutes

The Sensex on Thursday rallied 124 points to end at a new peak of 31,369 in anticipation of positive quarterly earnings that are set to roll in later this month.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 16:56
Sensex ends at new record high on earnings hopes, Fed minutes

Mumbai: The Sensex on Thursday rallied 124 points to end at a new peak of 31,369 in anticipation of positive quarterly earnings that are set to roll in later this month.

A trouble-free GST launch is giving market additional strength.

The minutes of the US Federal Reserve meeting on June 13 -14 showed that there is no consensus among policymakers over inflation outlook and the pace of any interest rate increase going ahead.

After a strong opening, the BSE 30-share index hit 31,460.70 intra-day, before closing at an all-time high of 31,369.34, up 123.78 points, or 0.40 percent. The previous record closing was 31,311.57 on June 19.

The gauge had gained 35.77 points in the previous session.

The 50-share Nifty after reclaiming the 9,700-mark ended 36.95 points up, or 0.38 percent, at 9,674.55, just shy of its life high of 9,675.10 reached on June 5.

The market is back to bullish sentiment following smooth implementation of GST, raising hopes of stronger economic growth, and decent progress in monsoon so far, traders said. 

TAGS

BSE SensexNSE NiftyIndia's stock marketBSENSEFedEarningsSensex at record highNifty at record high

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

Vijay Mallya appears before court in London
Companies

Vijay Mallya appears before court in London

RERA helps tap affordable housing segment: HDFC Ltd
Real Estate

RERA helps tap affordable housing segment: HDFC Ltd

Economy

EPFO's ETF investment to be Rs 45K crore by March-end:...

Israel vs India: A comparison of economic development in last 70 years
Economy

Israel vs India: A comparison of economic development in la...

PM Modi in Israel: CEO forum aimed at greater cooperation, reach $20 billion trade in five years
Companies

PM Modi in Israel: CEO forum aimed at greater cooperation,...

How India-Israel bilateral trade relations have shaped up in the last two decades
Economy

How India-Israel bilateral trade relations have shaped up i...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video