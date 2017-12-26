हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Sensex ends at record 34,011, Nifty scales fresh peak of 10,531

Rising for the second straight session, the 30-share Sensex hit 34,010.61, a fresh closing high -- with a gain of 70.31 points, or 0.21 percent. This was its highest closing since Friday when it had closed at 33,940.30.

PTI| Updated: Dec 26, 2017, 16:30 PM IST
Comments |
Sensex ends at record 34,011, Nifty scales fresh peak of 10,531

Mumbai: It was yet another day of records for stock markets on Tuesday as both Sensex and Nifty closed at life highs, mainly because of some fag end buying by participants.

Rising for the second straight session, the 30-share Sensex hit 34,010.61, a fresh closing high -- with a gain of 70.31 points, or 0.21 percent. This was its highest closing since Friday when it had closed at 33,940.30.

It had risen 184.10 points in the previous session on Friday.

The broader Nifty jumped 38.50 points, or 0.37 percent, to end at a new peak of 10,531.50, breaking it previous record of 10,493 reached on Friday. Intra-day, it rose to a life high of 10,545.45.

Mid-cap and small-cap indices continued to be on investors' radar.

Tags:
BSE SensexNSE NiftyIndia's stock marketBSENSESensex at record highNifty at record high
Next
Story

Finance Ministry likely to issue first tranche of recapitalization bonds to PSBs in January

Trending