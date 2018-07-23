हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex today

Sensex ends at record closing high, Nifty above 11,075

BSE Sensex soared 222.23 points or 0.61 percent to close at 36,718.60.

Sensex ends at record closing high, Nifty above 11,075

New Delhi: Sensex jumped 186 points to end at record closing high on Monday following rally in FMCG stocks and fresh rounds of rate revision in the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The GST Council on Saturday cut rates on over 100 items. The revised tax rates will come into effect from July 27.

BSE Sensex soared 222.23 points or 0.61 percent to close at 36,718.60, while the Nifty 50 ended 74.55 points or 0.68 percent up at 11,084.75.

Vedanta, Adani ports, ITC, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Asian Paint, SBIN, Tata Motors, HUL, Indusind Bank, rising by upto 4.42 percent.


Sensex touched a high of 36749.69 points and a low of 36491.83 points during the intra-day trade. The BSE market breadth, however, was tilted towards the bulls 1,518 advances and 1,070 declines .

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 310.27 crore on Friday, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold equities to the tune of Rs 50.73 crore, as per stock exchanges' data.

