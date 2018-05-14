Market ends flat ahead of Karnataka poll results

Mumbai: Market ended flat on Tuesday ahead of the outcome of Karnataka assembly elections as well as on high April wholesale inflation rate. Inflation at the wholesale level rose to 3.18 percent in April on increasing prices of fuel and food items.

The BSE Sensex rose about 21 points to close at 35,556.71 while the NSE Nifty edged up just 0.10 points to close at 10,806.60.

Heavy selling pressure was witnessed in consumer durables, auto and capital goods stocks. The major gainers were NTPC, Dr Reddy's Lab, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, HDFC bank, Bajaj Auto and HDFC rising upto 2.51 percent.

The Sensex touched a high of 35,642.72 points and a low of 35,456.56 points in the trade. The BSE market breadth was bearish with 1,827 declines and 845 advances.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 1,163.35 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares to the tune of Rs 325.44 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.

