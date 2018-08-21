हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Sensex ends flat, Nifty at fresh closing high

The broader NSE Nifty climbed 19.15 points or 0.17 percent higher to fresh closing high of 11,570.90.

New Delhi: The BSE Sensex closed flat while Nifty posted fresh closing highs on Tuesday after amid renewed buying in pharmaceuticals and IT stocks.

The 30-share index edged 7 points or 0.02 percent up at 38,285.75. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 19.15 points or 0.17 percent higher to fresh closing high of 11,570.90.

