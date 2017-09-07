close
﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 17:14
Sensex ends flats on profit booking

Mumbai,The BSE Sensex closed flat at 31,662.74 after a volatile trade as jittery investors booked profits at every rise amid deepening worries over North Korea.

The broader NSE Nifty ended up by 13.70 points, or 0.14 percent, at 9,929.90, after moving between 9,964.85 and 9,917.20.

The benchmark Sensex had opened higher at 31,738.74 and scaled the day's high of 31,814.96 in early trade, taking positive leads from Asian markets.

Emergence of profit-booking dragged the index to a low of 31,620.44 later before settling with a marginal rise of 0.77 point, at 31,662.74. The gauge had lost 147.86 points in the previous session.

Brokers said buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) cushioned any major fall despite sustained capital outflows by foreign funds.

The rupee offered some relief, trading higher by 12 paise at 63.98 (intra-day) against the dollar at the forex market.

TAGS

BSE SensexNSE NiftyIndia's stock marketSensex todaydomestic institutional investorscapital outflows

