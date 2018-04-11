Sensex ends higher for 5th day in volatile trade

Mumbai: Rising for the fifth straight session, stock markets closed in green on Tuesday on the back of positive cues from global peers, along with healthy buying in metals, banking and capital goods stocks.

The BSE Sensex gained 60 points to end at 33,940 in see-saw trade. The NSE 50-share index, after moving between 10,428.15 and 10,355.60 on alternate bouts of selling and buying, finally concluded at 10,417.15, up 14.90 points, or 0.14 percent.

TCS, Sun Pharma, Reliance, Hindustan Uniliver, Kotak Bank and Tata Steelwere the top gainers on the BSE. Top losers were Dr Reddy`s Lab, Axis Bank, ICICI, Yes Bank and Adani Ports.

Sustained buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and a mixed trend at other Asian bourses following overnight gains at the Wall Street helped key indices close in the positive zone, brokers said.

The 30-share Sensex resumed higher and advanced to 33,981.54, but soon slipped on profit-taking to touch a low of 33,750.74, before settling up 60.19 points, or 0.18 percent, at 33,940.44.

The gauge had gained 861.18 points in the previous four sessions.

DIIs were net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 653.65 crore yesterday, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold to the tune of Rs 684.99 crore, provisional data showed.

