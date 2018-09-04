हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex ends lower for second day, rupee continues to slide

MUMBAI: Markets ended lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, dragged down by banks and consumer stocks. Sensex ended 0.4 percent lower at 38,157.92 while the broader Nifty fell 0.54 percent to 11,520.30

HDFC Bank Ltd and State Bank of India fell 1.1 per cent and 3.3 per cent, respectively, while consumer goods stock Hindustan Unilever Ltd dropped 2.8 per cent to its lowest close since July 19. 

The rupee also tumbled to a record low of 71.54 on the dollar on Tuesday. Rupee is Asia's worst performing currency so far this year due to higher oil prices, turbulence in emerging markets and simmering global trade tensions.

 

