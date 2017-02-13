Sensex ends marginally up; Nifty reclaims 8,800-mark
PTI | Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 16:22
Mumbai: Market benchmark Sensex inched up by 17 points to close at 28,351.62 on Monday, while the NSE Nifty went past the 8,800-mark on fag-end buying in IT, metal and power stocks amid positive global cues.
The 30-share Sensex resumed higher at 28,450.42 and advanced to 28,458.80 following initial buying by investors and sustained foreign fund inflows.
However, profit-booking took a toll, and the index slipped to touch a low of 28,197.38 before settling 17.37 points, or 0.06 percent higher at 28,351.62.
The gauge has gained 44.33 points in the previous two sessions.
The 50-share Nifty too settled 11.50 points or 0.13 percent higher at 8,805.05 after moving between 8,826.90 and 8,754.20.
First Published: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 16:22
