close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »
﻿

Sensex ends marginally up; Nifty reclaims 8,800-mark

PTI | Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 16:22
Sensex ends marginally up; Nifty reclaims 8,800-mark

Mumbai: Market benchmark Sensex inched up by 17 points to close at 28,351.62 on Monday, while the NSE Nifty went past the 8,800-mark on fag-end buying in IT, metal and power stocks amid positive global cues.

The 30-share Sensex resumed higher at 28,450.42 and advanced to 28,458.80 following initial buying by investors and sustained foreign fund inflows.

However, profit-booking took a toll, and the index slipped to touch a low of 28,197.38 before settling 17.37 points, or 0.06 percent higher at 28,351.62.

The gauge has gained 44.33 points in the previous two sessions.

The 50-share Nifty too settled 11.50 points or 0.13 percent higher at 8,805.05 after moving between 8,826.90 and 8,754.20.

First Published: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 16:22
comments powered by Disqus

Gallery

World's Top 10 Oil Producing Countries

World's Top 10 Oil Producing Countries

Union Budget 2017

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

TOP VIDEOS

Home Ministry's website hacked? 'Not sure', say officials

Government to make "Aadhar" compulsory to get ration from PDS shops

Government hands over Vijay Mallya's extradition request to Britain

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.