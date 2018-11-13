हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex today

Sensex ends over 330 points higher; Nifty reclaims 10,500

Market recovery was led by positive global cues along with an ease in global crude oil prices.

New Delhi: Markets shed their opening losses and with both Sensex and Nifty closing nearly 1 percent higher on Tuesday.

The BSE Sensex jumped 331.50 points to end at 35,144.49. The gauge had lost 425 points in the previous two sessions. Nifty gained 100.30 points to 10,582.50.

Market recovery was led by positive global cues along with an ease in global crude oil prices. The benchmark Brent Crude eased to $69.38 a barrel after it surpassed the $71 mark on Monday. As a result, S&P BSE Oil and gas index gained 1.43, most among all the 19 sectors on BSE.

Domestic market sentiments were upbeat about the fall in consumer inflation data for October. Retail inflation fell to a one-year low of 3.31 per cent in October on the back of cheaper kitchen staples, fruits and protein-rich items, official data released Monday showed. Industrial production, however, grew at the slowest pace in four months at 4.5 per cent in September. The industrial production measured in terms of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) was 4.1 per cent in September 2017.

On a net basis, Foreign institutional Investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 832.15 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares of Rs 1,073.84 crore Monday, provisional data showed.

With PTI Inputs

 

