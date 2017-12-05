Sensex ends slightly lower ahead of RBI policy decision
The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.09 percent lower at 10,118.25 while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.2 percent lower at 32,802.44.
Indian shares edged lower on Tuesday as investors remained cautious a day before the central bank`s monetary policy decision, while tepid Asian markets also weighed on sentiment.
