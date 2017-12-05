हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Sensex ends slightly lower ahead of RBI policy decision

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.09 percent lower at 10,118.25 while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.2 percent lower at 32,802.44.

Reuters| Updated: Dec 05, 2017, 16:06 PM IST
Indian shares edged lower on Tuesday as investors remained cautious a day before the central bank`s monetary policy decision, while tepid Asian markets also weighed on sentiment.

