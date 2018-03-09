Sensex extends gains, up 139 points in early trade on global cues

Mumbai: Stock markets opened in the green on Friday on the back of positive global markets and healthy buying in metals, capital goods and auto stocks.

The 30-share barometer, which had gained 318.48 points in the previous session, was trading higher by 138.52 points, or 0.41 percent, at 33,490.09. Sectoral indices led by Metal, IT, Teck, Consumer Durables and FMCG led the gains, rising by up to 0.64 percent.

On similar lines, the NSE Nifty was up by 35.35 points, or 0.34 percent, at 10,278 points.

Major gainers that supported the upmove were Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC, ITC and Dr Reddy's, rising by up to 1.03 percent.

However, Gitanjali Gems remained under selling pressure and traded 4.82 percent lower at Rs 15.80.

The rupee, meanwhile, strengthened by 4 paise to 65.10 per dollar in opening trade today on some selling of the US currency by exporters and banks.

Asian shares pared sharp early gains on Friday ahead of US payrolls data which could hasten Federal Reserve rate hikes, and as some caution set in about the new entente between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump.

The jubilation about the informal alliance did not last long as equity investors booked profits while futures for the S&P 500 and FTSE inched lower.

Japan`s Nikkei was last 0.3 percent firmer, having been up more than 2 percent at one stage. South Korean stocks eased too but were still 1 percent higher.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6 percent, while Australia firmed 0.3 percent.

With Agency Inputs