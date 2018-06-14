हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex falls 139 points, Nifty retains 10,800

Delhi: Markets ended in red on Thursday but Nifty still managed to retain 10,800 level.

The BSE Sensex fell 139.34 points to end at 35,599.82 while the NSE Nifty was down 48.65 points to 10,808.05.

Investors turned cautious following US Federal Reserve's rate hike. Trading sentiment was further dented after official data showed wholesale inflation shot up to a 14-month high of 4.43 per cent in May, while the current account deficit (CAD) jumped over three times to USD 48.7 billion, or 1.9 per cent of the GDP, in FY18.

Laggards included Infosys, Bajaj AUto, Tata Motors, L&T, Wipro, ONGC, NTPC, Axis Bank, SBIN, TCS, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, falling by up to 2.11 percent.

Most Asian markets ended lower, tracking overnight losses at the Wall Street.

Japan's Nikkei fell 0.97 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.92 percent and Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.17 percent.

In Europe, Frankfurt's DAX and Paris CAC 40 fell by up to 0.70 percent. London's FTSE too was down 0.67 percent.

With PTIInputs

