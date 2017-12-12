Sensex falls 228 points, ends below 33,300-mark

New Delhi: The BSE benchmark Sensex fell 228 points, to end below 33,300-mark on Tuesday.

The NSE index Nifty also ended lower by 82.10 points to 10,240.15.

Unwinding of positions in blue-chip stocks by participants ahead of index of industrial production (IIP) data and retail inflation, to be released after market hours today, dragged stocks down.

The Federal Reserve, which is scheduled to issue an interest rate policy update on Wednesday, kicks off its meeting. It is expected to lift rates by 0.25 percent.

Major losers were Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, ITC, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Auto and SBI, falling by up to 1.92 percent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.55 percent while China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.57 percent. Japan's Nikkei, however, was slightly up 0.02 percent. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.23 per cent higher yesterday.