BSE

Sensex falls 243 points, Nifty below 11,000

Markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Gandhi Jayanti.

New Delhi: Markets opened in the negative territory on Wednesday with the Sensex falling over 150 points and the Nifty slipping below 11,000 level.

In early morning trade the BSE Sensex fell  243.71 points or 0.67 percent to 36,282.43. Similarly the NSE Nifty dropped 87.80 points or 0.80 percent to 10,920.50.

Indian rupee breached 73 mark against the dollar for the first time ever in opening deals on Wednesday as amidst sharp rise in global crude oil prices resulting in strong demand for the American currency

The partially convertible rupee  dropped 43 paise to hit 73.34 per dollar in early trade against its previous closing of 72.91 Monday. Markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Gandhi Jayanti.

