Sensex today

Sensex falls nearly 100 points, Nifty closes below 11,000

New Delhi: Markets went into the negative zone for the third straight session on Friday amidst heavy sell off in banking, auto and FMCG sector.

The BSE Sensex fell 97.03 points or 0.27 to end at 36,227.14. The NSE Nifty closed below the psychological 11,000 mark by dropping 47.10 points or 0.43 percent to 10,930.45.

Shares of Yes Bank dropped most in the Sensex pack by falling nearly 10 percent as the lender`s management crisis caused by the RBI curtailing CEO Rana Kapoor's tenure. The bank said earlier this week that it would seek the Reserve Bank of India`s (RBI) approval to extend CEO Rana Kapoor`s term beyond January as it needs more time to identify and groom a successor.

Other laggards in Sensex included M&M, Adani ports, Mauri, L&T, Powergrid, Coal India, Bajaj Auto, Vedanta, Tta Steel, Bharti Airtel and Heromoto corp, falling by upto 5.16 percent.

Major losers in Nifty included Yesbank, India Bullls , Hindalco, Heromoto corp and Tatasteel.

