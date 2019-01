New Delhi: Markets extended losses during the last hours of the trade and ended in red on Friday following strong selling in financial sector stocks.

Investors were cautious ahead of the announcedment of key macro-economic figures like forex reserves, Index of Industrial Production and manufacturing output later in the day.

The BSE Sensex fell 96.66 points or 0.27 percent to 36,009.84 while the NSE Nifty slipped below 10,800 by falling 26.65 points or 0.25 percent to 10,794.95.