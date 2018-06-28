हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex today

Sensex falls nearly 180 points, Nifty closes below 10,600

Laggards in the sensex pack included Sun Pharma, Heromoto Corp, HDFC, Yes Bank, Power grid, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, SBIN, Reliance, Coal India, Tata Motors and ICICI Bank, falling by upto 2.78 percent.

Sensex falls nearly 180 points, Nifty closes below 10,600

New Delhi: Markets buckled under selling pressure, largely in tandem with a global market sell-off triggered by deteriorating trade relations between the US and China and a weakening rupee.

The 30-share index Sensex fell 179.47 points or 0.51 percent at 35,037.64. On Similar fashion, Nifty cracked 10,600 level. The NSE Nifty fell 82.30 points or 0.77 percent to close at 10,589.10.

Laggards in the sensex pack included Sun Pharma, Heromoto Corp, HDFC, Yes Bank, Power grid, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, SBIN, Reliance, Coal India, Tata Motors and ICICI Bank, falling by upto 2.78 percent.

The Indian rupee today touched an all-time low and breached the 69 per dollar mark due to high crude oil prices and weak macro-economic fundamentals.

Most other Asian currencies also edged down as a trade spat between the United States and China kept investors on edge due to its potential spillover effect.

The Reserve Bank of India is suspected to have sold dollars through state-run banks around 69.09 rupee levels, traders said, but they are hopeful of larger dollar sales to prevent sharper falls in the coming days.

With Agency Inputs

Tags:
Sensex todayStock marketBSENSEsensex update

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close