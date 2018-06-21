Sensex falls over 100 points, banking stocks derail

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Laggards in the Sensex pack included Kotak Bank, ITC, Axis Bank, NTPC, L&T, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paint, Sun Pharma, SBIN, Power grid, ONGC and M&M, falling by upto 2.11 percent.

New Delhi: After opening on a positive note, the key Indian equity indices closed in the negative territory on Thursday.

The BSE Sensex tanked 114.94 points or 0.32 percent at 35,432.39. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell  30.95 points or 0.29 percent at  10,741.10.

Stocks of IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank and SBIN fell upto 1.67 percent. Heavy selling pressure was also seen on auto, capital goods.

Among the sectoral indices, healthcare fell 1.11 percent, capital goods 1.09 percent, metal 0.98 percent, infrastructure 0.93 percent, power 0.91 percent, auto 0.90 percent, PSU 0.85 percent, consumer durables 0.84 percent, FMCG 0.58 percent, realty 0.51 percent, bankex 0.38 percent, teck 0.31 percent and IT 0.12 percent.

On the NSE IOC, BPCL, Hindustan Petroleum, ICICI bank and Reliance were the highest gainers while M&M, Infratel, Dr Reddy, Titan and Sunpharma lost the most.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,442.61 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,473.65 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

With Agency Inputs

