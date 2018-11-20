हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex falls over 100 points, Nifty below 10,750

Asian stock markets skidded on Tuesday, while the dollar sagged after weak US data further sapped confidence in the currency.

Sensex falls over 100 points, Nifty below 10,750

New Delhi: Markets failed to hold yesterday's momentum and started on a negative note on Tuesday.

The BSE Sensex fell 101.81 points or 0.28 percent to 35,673.07. The NSE Nifty dropped 35.55 points or 0.33 percent to 10,727.85.

Meanwhile, continuing its rising spree for the sixth straight day, the rupee appreciated by another 29 paise to trade at nearly three-month high of 71.38 against the dollar in opening trade Tuesday on persistent foreign fund inflows.

Foreign institutional Investors (Fiis) bought shares worth Rs 1,103.36 crore Tuesday, as per provisional data.

Asian stock markets skidded on Tuesday, while the dollar sagged after weak US data further sapped confidence in the currency, Reuters said.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.9 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index retreated 1 percent, Australian stocks lost 0.9 percent and tech-heavy South Korean shares dropped 0.8 percent. Japan`s Nikkei slipped 0.9 percent.

With Agency Inputs

Tags:
BSENSEStock marketSensex todayNifty

Must Watch