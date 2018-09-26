हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex today

Sensex falls over 100 points, Nifty closes marginally down

Sensex touched a high of 36,938.74 and a low of 36,357.93 intra-day.

New Delhi: Sensex fell over 100 points on Wednesday while Nifty closed marginally lower amidst profit booking by invesstors and expiry of September derivative contracts.

The Sensex ended lower by 109.79 points, or 0.30 percent, at 36,542.27. The gauge touched a high of 36,938.74 and a low of 36,357.93 intra-day.

The NSE Nifty closed lower by 13.65 points, or 0.12 percent, at 11,053.80. Intra-day, it swung between 11,145.55 and 10,993.05.

On a net basis, FIIs sold shares worth Rs 1,231.70 crore Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares to the tune of Rs 2,284.26 crore, as per provisional data.

