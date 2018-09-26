Sensex falls over 100 points, Nifty closes marginally down

New Delhi: Sensex fell over 100 points on Wednesday while Nifty closed marginally lower amidst profit booking by invesstors and expiry of September derivative contracts.

The Sensex ended lower by 109.79 points, or 0.30 percent, at 36,542.27. The gauge touched a high of 36,938.74 and a low of 36,357.93 intra-day.

The NSE Nifty closed lower by 13.65 points, or 0.12 percent, at 11,053.80. Intra-day, it swung between 11,145.55 and 10,993.05.

On a net basis, FIIs sold shares worth Rs 1,231.70 crore Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares to the tune of Rs 2,284.26 crore, as per provisional data.