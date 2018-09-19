हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex today

Sensex falls over 160 points, Nifty closes below 11,250

Sensex has touched an intra-day high of  37,530.63 and a low of 37,062.69.

Sensex falls over 160 points, Nifty closes below 11,250

New Delhi: Stock markets fell for the third consecutive day on Wednesday amidst selling pressure in consumer durables, banking and FMCG stocks.

The BSE Sensex dropped 169.45 points or to 0.45 percent to end at 37,121.22. The NSE Nifty fell 44.55 points or 0.39  percent to 11,234.35.

Markets opened on positive note today, but weak global cues on the back of escalation in trade tensions subdued investors sentiments.

Sensex has touched an intra-day high of  37,530.63 and a low of 37,062.69.

Tags:
Sensex todayBSENSESensexNifty

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close