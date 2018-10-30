हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Sensex falls over 170 points, Nifty closes below 10,200

Nifty shed 52.45 points or 0.51 percent to slip below 10,200-mark.

Sensex falls over 170 points, Nifty closes below 10,200

New Delhi: Amid broadly negative trend, markets closed in the red on Tuesday with Nifty coming below the 10,200-mark and Sensex slipping below 34,000.

Sensex fell 176.27 points or 0.52 percent to 33,891.13. Nifty shed 52.45 points or 0.51 percent to slip below 10,200-mark.

Asian shares clawed back earlier losses on Tuesday. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan swung in and out of negative territory, Reuters said.

Mainland China`s benchmark Shanghai Composite and the blue-chip CSI 300 gained to 1.0 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively, winning back earlier losses in a volatile session.

