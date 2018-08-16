हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex today

Sensex falls over 180 points, Nifty closes below 11,400

Kotak Bank was the biggest drag with a drop of 3.62 percent, followed by Vedanta.

Sensex falls over 180 points, Nifty closes below 11,400

New Delhi: The key Indian equity market indices on Thursday closed lower amidst widening trade deficit that rose to more-than-five-year high of $18.02 billion in July and rupee touching a fresh new low of 70.30 against the dollar.

The BSE Sensex declined 188.44 points or 0.5 percent to 37,663.56 while the broader NSE Nifty fell 50.05 points 0.44 percent to 11,385.05.

Markets were shut on Wednesday for the Independence Day celebrations.

Kotak Bank was the biggest drag with a drop of 3.62 percent, followed by Vedanta.

Tags:
Sensex todayBSENSEstock market updateNifty

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close