Sensex falls over 200 points, Nifty slips below 10,800-mark

New Delhi: Stock market opened on a negative note on Wednesday with NSE Nifty coming below 10,800 mark.

The Sensex is trading at 35,326.92 down by 217.02 points or 0.61 percent from its Tuesday's close at 35,543.94 points.

On the other hand, the broader 51-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was trading 70.75 points or 0.65 down at 10,731.10.

The rupee rebounded by 27 paise to 67.80 per dollar in early trade today on fresh selling of the US currency by exporters and banks.

Asian stock markets dipped on Wednesday after Pyongyang abruptly called off talks with Seoul, throwing a U.S.-North Korean summit into doubt, while surging bond yields revived worries about faster U.S. interest rate hikes that could curb global demand.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2 percent. Japan`s Nikkei slid 0.4 percent, while South Korea`s KOSPI struggled for traction.

Stocks in China dipped as traders awaited news from a second round of Sino-U.S. trade talks in Washington this week, with both sides believed to be still far apart. But Australian stocks bucked the trend and advanced 0.4 percent.

