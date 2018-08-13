हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Sensex falls over 220 points, Nifty closes below 11,400

The BSE Sensex dropped 224.33 points to end at 37,644.90.

New Delhi: Stock markets ended in red on Monday as global markets continue to reel under pressure amid Turkey contagion and ahead of key CPI inflation due to be announced later in the day.

The BSE Sensex dropped 224.33 points to end at 37,644.90. The NSE Nifty fell 73.75 points to 11,355.75.

SBI was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, diving 3.17 percent after the lender reported a hefty loss of Rs 4,876 crore for the June quarter.

Other banking stock such as Punjab National Bank, Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank faced selling pressure -- falling up to 3.37 percent.

Vedanta, ONGC, HDFC, Reliance Industries, HUL, Asian Paints, Power Grid, NTPC, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Hero Motorcorp, Adani Ports and Tata Steel contributed the most to the losses in the 30-share Sensex pack.

However, IT and teck stocks ended in the positive zone as the rupee fell.

Foreign funds sold shares worth Rs 510.66 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 457.83 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.

With PTI Inputs

