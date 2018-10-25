हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex

Sensex falls over 250 points, Nifty below 10,200

The NSE Nifty dropped 73.45 points or 0.72 percent to 10,151.30.

New Delhi: Stock markets opened in the negative zone on Thursday amidst sharp fall in global stocks.

The BSE Sensex fell 279.89 points or 0.82 percent to 33,754.07. The NSE Nifty dropped 73.45 points or 0.72 percent to 10,151.30.

Asian share markets face a rough ride on Thursday after a tumble in technology stocks inflicted the largest daily decline on Wall Street since 2011, wiping out all its gains for the year.

Nikkei futures were down 2.7 percent and pointing to opening losses of around 600 points for the cash index. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan seemed certain to start at its lowest since March last year, a Reuters report said.

