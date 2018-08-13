हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Sensex falls over 250 points, Nifty slips below 11,400

The Indian rupee on Monday touched an all-time low of 69.62 per dollar in early trade.

New Delhi: Markets fell sharply on Monday as global markets continue to reel under pressure amid Turkey contagion and ahead of key CPI inflation due to be announced later in the day.

The BSE Sensex fell 286.35 points or 0.76 percent to 37,582.88 in early trade. In  a similar fashion, the NSE Nifty fell 63.90 points or 0.56 percent at 11,365.60.

The Indian rupee on Monday touched an all-time low of 69.62 per dollar in early trade on concerns about Turkey contagion spilling over to other emerging market currencies.

The benchmark Sensex scaled fresh record highs last week, with the benchmark BSE Sensex touching the 38,000 level for the first time, it gained 313.07 points to finish at 37,869.23, while the broader Nifty closed at 11,429.50, following sustained capital inflow and healthy earnings boosted the sentiment.

