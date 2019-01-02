Sensex falls over 360 points, Nifty slips below 10,800

New Delhi: Markets ended deep in the red on the second day of the New Year with the NSE Nifty slipping below 10,800 amidst sharp decline in rupee and a slowdown in the manufacturing PMI data.

Both Sensex and Nifty fell one percent each on Wednesday. At today's close, the BSE Sensex fell 363.05 points or 1.00 percent to 35,891.52 while the NSE Nifty fell 117.60 points or 1.08 percent to 10,792.50.

The decline in the Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers` Index released during the day subdued the market sentiments. The index declined to 53.2 in December, from 54 in November.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 48.19 crore Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 142.58 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

With Agency Inputs