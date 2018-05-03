Sensex falls over 70 points, Nifty comes below 10,700

New Delhi: Markets ended in the negative territory on Thursday following a decline in the global markets. Heavy selling pressure on the capital goods, consumer durables and auto stocks also weighed on the indices.

The BSE Sensex fell 73.28 points or 0.21 percent at 35,103.14. The Sensex touched a high of 35257.31 points and a low of 35020.08 points during the intra-day trade.

The Broader Nifty fell 38.40 points or 0.36 percent to 10,679.65.

After opening higher, the 30-share Sensex quickly slipped into the red largely in line with weak Asian cues and hit a low of 35,020.08 before settling at 35,103.14, still down by 73.28 points, or 0.21 percent.

The index had risen 675.15 points in the past four sessions, spurred by sustained buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and encouraging quarterly earnings by some companies.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 525.93 crore, while DIIs bought shares to the tune of Rs 165.84 crore in yesterday's trade, provisional data showed.

