BSE

Sensex falls over 80 points, Nifty ends marginally lower

Major losers included HDFC Bank, SBIN, Maruti. Tata Motors, L&T, Infosys, SunPharma, IndusInd, Adani ports, Icici Bank, Heromoto corp and Yes Bank, falling by upto 3.52 percent.

Sensex falls over 80 points, Nifty ends marginally lower

New Delhi: Markets ended lower on Friday on muted global cues, depreciating rupee and profit-booking, though Nifty  held above the crucial 11,550-mark.

The BSE Sensex fell 84.96 points or 0.22 percent to close at 38,251.80. Similarly, the NSE Nifty  slipped from record but managed to close above the crucial 11,550 mark at 11,557.10 points, down 25.65 points or 0.22 percent.

Major losers included HDFC Bank, SBIN, Maruti. Tata Motors, L&T, Infosys, SunPharma, IndusInd, Adani ports, Icici Bank, Heromoto corp and Yes Bank, falling by upto 3.52 percent.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 142 crore on a net basis, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) accumulated equities to the tune of Rs 433.21 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

 

