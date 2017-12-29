Sensex gains 208 points to end at new closing peak of 34,056

New Delhi: The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) zoomed over 200 points while the broader Nifty50 rose 52 points in the the last trading day of calendar year 2017.

Sensex closed at 34,056.83 points -- up 27.90 percent and Nifty surged by 28.64 percent to close at 10,530.70 points as strong foreign fund inflows, hopes of an improving economy and higher corporate earnings boosted investor confidence.

Sensex surpassed its previous closing high of 34,010.61 reached on December 26. Sensex and Nifty closed the calender higher by 27 percent and 28 percent respectively.

Both the indices rose for the fourth straight week. The Sensex advanced by 116.53 points, or 0.34 percent, while the Nifty gained 37.70 points, or 0.35 percent, during the period.

The Sensex clocked its best performance in recent years in 2017, rising by 7,430.37, or 27.91 percent year-on-year.

It had gained 508.92 points, or 1.94 percent, in 2016.