Sensex gains 286 points while Nifty peaks to 10,966; RIL, TCS gains lead

MUMBAI: The S&P BSE Sensex reached a new high of 35,826.81 while the broader NSE Nifty peaked to 10,975.10 on foreign fund inflows and persistent buying in blue-chips by domestic investors.

Following a strong opening, the 30-share Sensex hit an all-time high of 35,827.70. Ending at 286.43 points or 0.81 per cent higher at 35,798.01, the Sensex smashed its previous record close of 35,511.58 reached on Friday.

The Reliance Industries reported 25.1 per cent jump in Q3 net profit at Rs. 9,423 crore,

Shares of Reliance Industries was quoting 2.16 per cent higher at Rs. 949.45.

ONGC rose the most by 4.86 per cent among Sensex scrips after it got go ahead to acquire the government's entire 51.11 per cent stake in HPCL for Rs. 36,915 crore.

The top five Sensex gainers are:

TCS (+5.36%)

Reliance (+4.44%)

Axis Bank (+3.38%)

ONGC (+3.36%)

Bajaj Auto (+2.07%)

Major losers are:

Wipro (-2.12%)

Bharti Airtel (-1.67%)

Asian Paints (-1.46%)

HDFC (-1.43%)

State Bank of India (-0.94%)

Meanwhile, the Nifty soared to 10,975.10 during the day, before finishing at 10,966.20, marking an overall up 71.50 points, or 0.66 per cent. It's previous closing high was 10,894.70 on Friday's trade.

(With agency inputs)