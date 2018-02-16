Sensex gains over 150 points, Nifty above 10,590-level

New Delhi: Stock markets opened in the positive zone on Wednesday on strong global cues and data on easing WPI Inflation. The BSE Sensex rose over 150 points while the NSE Nifty was just at a kissing distance of 10,600.

Sensex gained over 150 points to 34411.24 while the NSE Nifty rose over 45 points to 10,590.

The rupee meanwhile firmed 6 paise at 63.85 against the dollar in opening trade today, maintaining its upward trend for the fourth straight day on sustained selling of the US currency by exporters and banks amid a higher opening in the domestic equity market.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty gained up to 0.42 percent on Thursday on value buying by investors after recent losses on easing inflation worries and positive global cues.

The 30-share barometer rose by 141.52 points, or 0.41 percent, to close at 34,297.47. The broader NSE Nifty gained 44.60- points, or 0.42 percent, to end at 10,545.50 after touching a high of 10,618.10.

World equity markets surged anew on Thursday as investors shrugged off the latest sign of rising US. inflation, while strong global growth weighed on the dollar and pushed it to a 15-month low against the Japanese yen.