BSE

Sensex gains over 550 points, Nifty reclaims 10,350

Healthy buying was seen in Banking and IT stocks.

New Delhi: In a rather surprising rally, markets ended in positive zone on Wednesday, with the S&P BSE Sensex reclaiming 34,400-mark even as the rupee breached 74 per dollar in the day.

The BSE Sensex rallied 550.92 points or 1.63 percent to 34,442.05. Similarly, Nifty surged 163.40 points or 1.85 percent to reclaim 10,350 mark.

Healthy buying was seen in Banking and IT stocks.

