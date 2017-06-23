close
The Sensex climbed 75 points to 31,365 at the start today, aided by fresh domestic and foreign buying amid mixed Asian pointers.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 23, 2017 - 10:13
Sensex gets a buying lift, edges up 75 points

Mumbai: The Sensex climbed 75 points to 31,365 at the start today, aided by fresh domestic and foreign buying amid mixed Asian pointers.

Caution set in as investors waited for the launch of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) due on July 1.

The 30-share index advanced 74.65 points, or 0.23 percent, to 31,365.39. It had gained 7.10 points in the previous session.

Sectoral indices such as realty, healthcare, IT and power ruled higher, rising by up to 1.09 percent.

Similarly, the broader 50-share NSE Nifty moved up 17.65 points, or 0.18 percent, at 9,647.65.

Sentiment turned for the better after data showed that foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) emerged net buyers on the bourses yesterday.

In the Sensex-30 heatmap, PowerGrid, Dr Reddy's, Cipla, M&M, Wipro, Sun Pharma, TCS, NTPC, Infosys and Reliance Industries were major gainers, advancing by up to 0.87 percent.

A mixed trend in the Asian region influenced buying, traders said.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.20 percent while Japan's Nikkei fell 0.01 percent in early part today. Shanghai Composite too was marginally down.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.06 percent lower yesterday.

