Sensex gets off record level, oil risks linger

The BSE 30-share Sensex closed at 33,911.81, down 98.80 points, or 0.29 percent, after touching a new all-time intra-day high.

PTI| Updated: Dec 27, 2017, 16:16 PM IST
Mumbai: Flagship Sensex on Wednesday fell from its record high as oil showed signs of heating up amid foreign funds outflows.

According to analysts, profit booking was at work.

The gauge had gained 254.33 points in the previous two sessions.

The NSE Nifty slid 40.75 points, or 0.39 percent, to 10,490.75 after scaling a new peak of 10,552.40.

WTI crude oil prices surged to the highest level since mid-2015. Brent crude oil traded higher at USD 66.73 after a pipeline blast in Libya restricted Opec production.

BSE SensexNSE NiftyIndia's stock marketBSENSESensex todayCrude oil prices
