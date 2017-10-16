Sensex hits all-time high of 32,687.32; Nifty at new peak

New Delhi: The Sensex hit its all-time high of 32,687.32, while the broader Nifty flew to a new record of 10,242.45 in early trade Monday as investors threw caution to winds and went ahead with more buying amid positive global cues.

The 30-share barometer pushed higher by 233.48 points, or 0.72 percent, to 32,666.17 after moving in range of 32,687.32 and 32477.47. The gauge gained over 250 points in the previous session.

The NSE index Nifty was trading up by 71.50 points, or 0.70 percent, at 10,238.95 after making its new high of 10,242.45 in intra-day trade early.

Appreciation in rupee against the US dollar also gave a leg to the rally. The rupee appreciated by another 25 paise to 64.68 against the US currency in early trade at the interbank forex market today on dollar selling by banks and exporters.

All the sectoral indices, led by metal and auto stocks were trading in positive zone.

Major gainers were Tata Motors, Cipla, M&M, Dr Reddy's and Hindustan Unilever, rising by up to 1.72 percent.

Stock markets would be closed on Thursday and Friday for Diwali. Markets will open on Diwali (Thursday) for an hour for Muhurat trading session.

Both the indices rose last week, with the Sensex adding 618.47 points, or 1.94 percent - the biggest such weekly jump since July 14 when it read 660.12 points, or 2.10 percent - and the NSE Nifty soared 187.75 points, or 1.88 percent.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei rallied for a sixth day to a level not seen since November 1996. Australian shares extended their winning streak to a fourth straight session to rise 0.6 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index edged 0.1 percent higher.