Sensex hits fresh all-time high of 30,847; Nifty at new peak of 9,534

Sensex hits fresh all-time high of 30,847.48 in early trade, Nifty at new peak of 9,534.75.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 - 10:27
New Delhi: The BSE Sensex on Friday shot up another 133.86 points to a fresh all-time high of 30,883.89 and the Nifty hit 9,542.85 in early trade as the June derivatives series took off on a strong footing on encouraging earnings and sustained foreign capital inflows.

The NSE index Nifty too hit a new high of 9,542.85 by surging 33.10 points, or 0.34 per cent, breaching its previous intra-day high of 9,532.60 touched on May 17.

The gauge had rallied 448.39 points in the previous session.

Stock indices smashed previous records as the Sensex yesterday raced to close at a fresh life high of 30,750 zooming 448 points, its biggest single-day gain in over two months, after the US Fed signalled a more cautious approach to future rate hikes.

The broader Nifty again got past the key 9,500-mark. May futures and options expiry gave buying a push.

With PTI Inputs

TAGS

BSENSEStock marketStock updatestock market today

