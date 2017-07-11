close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 12:43
Sensex hits fresh all-time high of 31,863; Nifty tops 9,800-mark

New Delhi: The flagship Sensex on Tuesday rallied to a fresh all-time high of 31,863 and the NSE Nifty hit off a new peak of 9,820.25 on uninterrupted foreign capital inflows coupled with earnings optimism among participants.

There are expectations that key macro data such as inflation and industrial production -- lined up for tomorrow -- will be encouraging.

Rising for the second straight day, the 30-share index rose by 128.89 points, or 0.41 percent after moving in range of 31,854.74-31,744.27.

The gauge had gained 355.01 points in the previous session to close at a record high at 31,715.64. It had also touched an intra-day lifetime high of 31,768.39.

Sectoral indices led by IT, technology, healthcare, auto, oil and gas were trading in the positive zone.

The 50-share NSE Nifty gained 48 points or 0.49 percent to 9,819.05 after moving in range of 9,820.25-9,783.75.

Apart from a fresh spell of buying by foreign funds, continuous buying by domestic institutional investors ramped up the momentum, lifting indices to new highs.

A firm trend at other Asian exchanges gave more lift.

Among the 30-share Sensex stocks, Infosys, Tata Motors, SBI, M&M, TCS, Hindustan Unilever were the top performers.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.08 percent while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.27 percent today.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.03 percent lower yesterday.

