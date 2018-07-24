हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex hits fresh record high, Nifty near all-time high

The BSE Sensex soared 150 points to hit record high of 36,869.34. In similar fashion the NSE Nifty climbed 26.85 points to 11,111.60 in opening trade.

New Delhi: Sensex fresh hit record high while the Nifty was nearing all-time high in opening trade on Tuesday as market sentiments were lifted by revision in the GST rates and positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex soared 150 points to hit record high of 36,869.34. In similar fashion the NSE Nifty climbed 26.85 points to 11,111.60 in opening trade.

In early trade, Sensex was trading higher by 112.82 points or 0.31 percent at 36,831.42 and Nifty was higher by 35.90 points or 0.32 percent at 11,120.65.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack were Maruti, Tata Steel, Tata motors, M&M, HUL, Infosys, Adani Porta, Vedanta, Powergrid, ICICI, SBIN, Indusind Bank, rising by upto 1.33 percent.

The rupee meanwhile weakened by 15 paise to 69.01 against the US dollar today, hurt by fresh demand for the American currency from importers.

Sensex rallied to a new lifetime high of 36,749.69 on Monday.The 30-share index settled 222.23 points or 0.61 percent higher at 36,718.60, its record closing level.

Chinese blue chips rose 1.6 percent to a one-month high, while MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.47 percent. Japan`s Nikkei edged up 0.5 percent even as a disappointing reading on local factory activity suggested the threat of a trade war was starting to bite.

With Agency Inputs

