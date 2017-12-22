Sensex hits fresh record high of 33,959; Nifty trading over 10,480

New Delhi: Surpassing it`s Wednesday`s record high of 33,956.31 points the benchmark BSE Sensex hit a record intra-day high during the mid-afternoon session on Friday.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) touched a high of 33,959.46 points.

IT major Tata Consultancy Services, followed by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Infosys, State Bank of India and Wipro were the top gainers on the BSE.

At 2.10 p.m. Sensex, traded at 33,919.51 points -- up 163.23 points or 0.48 percent -- from its previous close.

The wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded higher by 41.15 points, or 0.39 percent, at 10,481.45 points.

According to market observers, positive global cues and healthy buying in IT and auto stocks continued to drive the upward rally of the domestic equity markets

On Thursday, the key indices closed a rangebound trade session in the red as weak global cues, along with heavy selling in auto stocks, kept investor sentiments subdued.

On a closing basis, the NSE Nifty50 inched lower by 3.90 points, or 0.04 percent, to 10,440.30 points, while the BSE Sensex closed at 33,756.28 points -- down 21.10 points or 0.06 percent.