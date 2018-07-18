हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex

Sensex hits fresh record high on firm global cues

Asian shares followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday.

New Delhi: Sensex opened at fresh record high on Wednesday as optimism prevailed over firming global cues.

The BSE Sensex rose nearly 200 points in opening at 36,718 with all sectoral indices trading in green while the Nifty opened above 11,050-mark.

Asian shares followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday as a bullish outlook from the head of the U.S. central bank buoyed the dollar, lifted Tokyo shares to a one-month top and sent gold to a one-year trough.

Japan`s Nikkei leapt 1 percent as a weakening yen promised to fatten exporters` profits.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.5 percent and Shanghai blue chips 0.6 percent.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stuck with an upbeat assessment on the U.S. economy while downplaying the impact of global trade risks on the outlook for rate rises.

With Agency Inputs

 

