Sensex zooms 448 points to fresh high of 30,750; Nifty tops 9,500

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 17:01
Mumbai: Stocks smashed previous records as the Sensex today raced to close at a fresh life high of 30,750 zooming 448 points, its biggest single-day gain in over two months, after the US Fed signalled a more cautious approach to future rate hikes.

The broader Nifty again got past the key 9,500-mark.

May futures and options expiry gave buying a push.

The 30-share Sensex scaled an all-time high of 30,793.43 (intra-day), breaking its previous record of 30,712.35, recorded on May 19.

The gauge galloped by 448.39 points, or 1.48 percent, to close at new peak of 30,750.03, surpassing its previous record closing of 30,658.77, reached on May 17.

Today's rally was biggest since March 14 when it surged 496.40 points. The gauge had lost 269.33 points in the previous two sessions.

The 50-share NSE Nifty reclaimed the key 9,500 mark to hit the session's high of 9,523.30 before ending at 9,509.75, up by 149.20 points, or 1.59 percent.

The rupee strengthening for the second day against the American currency bolstered sentiment. It appreciated by 25 paise to trade at 64.48 (intra-day) today.

 

TAGS

BSENSEstock market updatestock newsStock marketstock market close

