Sensex hits record high; Nifty breaches 10,600-mark for the first time

New Delhi: The benchmark BSE Sensex rallied 178 points or or 0.52 percent, to trade at an all-time high of 34,331.85 and the NSE Nifty breached the 10,600 for the first time in opening trade on Monday.

Last week, Benchmarks rallied to record highs to end the first week of 2018 with gains as investors cranked up fresh purchases in tandem with bullish global cues.

The BSE Sensex surged over 184 points to close at its lifetime high of 34,153.85, while the broader NSE Nifty ended at record 10,558.85. Sentiment got a leg-up after the Lok Sabha yesterday gave its approval for Rs 80,000 crore recapitalisation bonds for strengthening public sector banks (PSBs).

Meanwhile, the rupee strengthened by 11 paise to trade at 63.26 against the US dollar in opening session today on selling of the greenback by exporters and banks amid gains in stocks which scaled record levels.

Currency dealers said continued foreign fund inflows and weakness in the greenback against other currencies overseas supported the rupee.

Most Asian markets rose today following yet more records on Wall Street but Hong Kong turned lower after nine days of gains.

Traders in New York pushed all three main indexes ever higher on Friday, unperturbed by a well-below-forecast jobs reading with analysts saying the results indicated the employment market was tightening.