Sensex hits record high of 33,956, Nifty touches 10,494

New Delhi: It was a trail-blazing show by stock markets on Wednesday after the Sensex bolted past 33,956 for the first time and the Nifty hit yet another record of 10,494 on the back of favourable results for the BJP in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.

The Sensex of the BSE after opening at 33,928.59 points, touched a high of 33,956.31 points and a low of 33,807.80 points.The Sensex is trading at 33,863.61 points up by 26.87 points or 0.08 percent.

On the other hand, the broader 51-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,494.40 points after closing at 10,463.20 points. The Nifty is trading at 10,450.95 points in the morning.

Auto, realty and consumer durables powered the stock gains, jumping by up to 1.08 percent. Apart from Maruti Suzuki, others that hit the ground running were ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India and Wipro, surging up to 2 percent.

On Tuesday the Sensex closed at 33,836.74 points.