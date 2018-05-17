Sensex jumps 100 points in opening, Nifty above 10,750

New Delhi: Markets opened in the positive zone on Thursday amidst positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex, which had closed at 35,387.88 points jumped 100 points while the Nse Nifty was trading above 10,750 in opening trade.

Minutes into the trading Sensex was up 59.98 points or 0.17 percent up at 35,447.86. Nifty was trading 14.90 points or 0.14 percent up at 10,756.00.

Asian shares held steady on Thursday. In equity markets, MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed, while Japan`s Nikkei gained 0.4 percent and South Korea`s KOSPI rose 0.4 percent.

With Agency Inputs