हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex today

Sensex jumps 100 points in opening, Nifty above 10,750

Minutes into the trading Sensex was up 59.98 points or 0.17 percent up at 35,447.86.

Sensex jumps 100 points in opening, Nifty above 10,750

New Delhi: Markets opened in the positive zone on Thursday amidst positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex, which had closed at 35,387.88 points jumped 100 points while the Nse Nifty was trading above 10,750 in opening trade.

Minutes into the trading Sensex was up 59.98 points or 0.17 percent up at 35,447.86. Nifty was trading  14.90 points or 0.14 percent up at 10,756.00.

Asian shares held steady on Thursday. In equity markets, MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed, while Japan`s Nikkei gained 0.4 percent and South Korea`s KOSPI rose 0.4 percent.

With Agency Inputs

Tags:
Sensex todayBSENSEstock market update
Next
Story

Sensex sheds 156 points on political uncertainty

Must Watch