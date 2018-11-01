Sensex jumps 100 points, Nifty regains 10,400

New Delhi: Rising for the second day, markets opened on a positive note on Thursday on positive global cues and healthy buying in auto and infra stocks.

The BSE Sensex gained 3,500 level by jumping 109.34 points or 0.32 percent to 34,551.39 in early trade. Similarly the NSE Nifty edged higher by 33.10 points or 0.32 percent to 10,419.70.

Sentiments got a boost after reports yesterday came that India leaped 23 places to the 77th position on the World Bank's 'ease of doing business' ranking as GST, insolvency framework and tax reforms made the country more investor-friendly.

Banking stocks saw positive buying after the finance ministry released a statement yesterday saying that RBI's autonomy was essential but its functioning must be guided by public interest and needs of the economy.

Top gainers were L&T (5.71 percent), Yesbank (4.28 percent), Adaniports (1.96 percent), Axisbank (1.61 percent), Vedanta (1.56 percent), ONGC (1.53 percent), Tatasteel (1.44 percent), Tatamotors (1.43 percent), M&M (1.40 percent), Maruti (1.15 percent), Bajaj-Auto (0.31 percent), SBI (0.29 percent).

Asian stocks rose on Thursday as bruised investor sentiment got some relief from another robust Wall Street session, Reuters wrote.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.9 percent. Hong Kong`s Hang Seng rose 1.5 percent and the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.2 percent.

Australian stocks also advanced 0.5 percent while South Korea`s KOSPI put on 1 percent. Japan`s Nikkei bucked the trend and slipped 0.5 percent following two days of big gains.

With Agency Inputs